Making many more special memories

‘‘We loved the number we had because it meant we could have all our favourite people there on our wedding day," she said.
"It was incredibly special getting married to my husband, who is my biggest supporter, but also just feeling the love our friends and family.
‘‘The location was very special to us — Kaka Point holds very special memories for Nahum and I; I went there a lot as a teen with my family and it is my favourite place, and some of Nahum’s family live in Kaka Point."
She said the date of the wedding was significant.
"Nahum and I started dating on January 23, 2022.
‘‘We wanted our dates to be close together.
‘‘So we got married on January 25, almost exactly three years later."
The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.