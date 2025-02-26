Making many more special memories

Nahum and Natalia Wallace with their bridal party (from left) Crystal Hislop, Tom Wallace, Annalee Black, Joel Wallace, Reese Churstain, Corban Shearer, Keiralee Gilson and Marcus Edwards. PHOTOS: ALISHA MCKEOWN

The bridesmaids (from left) Crystal Hislop, Reese Churstain, Keiralee Gilson, Annalee Black, pictured with Natalia Wallace, wore pink, which was complemented by a loose cottage-style bouquet.

Nahum and Natalia Wallace (nee Campbell) share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

Nahum and Natalia Wallace (nee Campbell) were married on January 25, 2025, at Kaka Point beach. The couple met in high school and have been together for three years.

The Gore couple were married at Kaka Point beach followed by a reception at the Kaka Point Hall.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Kaka Point Hall, which was elegantly decorated by the couple’s bridesmaids to reflect the pink theme.

Mrs Wallace said the day was full of friends, family and love.

The three-tier cake was made family friend, Pam Allan.

"We had roughly 110 guests at our wedding including our bridal party.

‘‘We loved the number we had because it meant we could have all our favourite people there on our wedding day," she said.

"It was incredibly special getting married to my husband, who is my biggest supporter, but also just feeling the love our friends and family.

‘‘The location was very special to us — Kaka Point holds very special memories for Nahum and I; I went there a lot as a teen with my family and it is my favourite place, and some of Nahum’s family live in Kaka Point."

She said the date of the wedding was significant.

"Nahum and I started dating on January 23, 2022.

‘‘We wanted our dates to be close together.

‘‘So we got married on January 25, almost exactly three years later."

The couple wished to thank everyone who made their wedding special, especially their friends and family who helped on the day.