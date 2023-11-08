Making name known

Pioneer Rugby Club No 8 Abby Smith is Rugby Southland’s under-18 women’s player of the year. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Pioneer Rugby Club women’s player Abby Smith is starting to make her presence known in national rugby circles.

In October she was a member of the New Zealand under-18 Barbarians secondary school team, which played against the New Zealand under-18 Maori team.

Last week she was one of 70 promising players selected for the this year’s New Zealand under-20 women’s rugby development camps.

She was also Rugby Southland’s under-18 women’s player of the year.

Abby, who is the youngest in her family, said she grew up playing rugby with her brothers Jordan and Riley and sister D’nique on the lawn.

She started playing rippa rugby when she was 5.

There had been times when she was asked to play in other positions including centre, prop and second five, but No 8 was her preferred position.

"It’s physical.

"I like being able to take the ball off the scrum.

"You’re right in the middle of it."

As well as playing for Pioneer she also plays for the Southland Girls’ High School First XV, the Southland under-18 team and the Southland Hinds.

She also plays in the Southland Girls’ First XI hockey team.

Her next goal is to be selected for the Matatu team, which competes in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

