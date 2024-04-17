Mallet magic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore Croquet Club members have had success at two recent tournaments.
At the Southland Golf Croquet Tournament for players holding a 9-16 handicap, Trudi Vetters (left) won while Max Philpott, 17, won the event for players with a 0 to 8 handicap.
The Gore Croquet Club Championship 9-16 handicap grade held recently was won by Dianne Donaldson (right). Publicity officer Cheryl Muir said it had been a successful season for club members.