Mallet magic

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore Croquet Club members have had success at two recent tournaments.

At the Southland Golf Croquet Tournament for players holding a 9-16 handicap, Trudi Vetters (left) won while Max Philpott, 17, won the event for players with a 0 to 8 handicap.

The Gore Croquet Club Championship 9-16 handicap grade held recently was won by Dianne Donaldson (right). Publicity officer Cheryl Muir said it had been a successful season for club members.