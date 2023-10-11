Many take advance voting option

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Gore resident Nancy McDonald was one of many taking the opportunity to get in and vote early in New Zealand’s parliamentary election.

On Monday, the James Cumming Community Rooms opened for the second week of advance voting.

Ms McDonald said she wanted to get in early in case she could not make it on election day.

"I just wanted to come today. I may get Covid, so I came in case," she said.

At present, 89.93% of eligible voters in the Gore district are enrolled.

On election day itself, all voting places will be open from 9am-7pm.