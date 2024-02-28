Marquee ensures special day goes to plan

The couple celebrate in style with a reception in a marquee surrounded by their bridal party, family and friends. PHOTOS: KIWI EYES PHOTOGRAPHY.

Nathan and Caitlin (nee Osborne) Hammond share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The couple, who both grew up in and around Gore and Southland, were married at a family farm in Mataura on October 14, 2023.

Nathan and Caitlin (nee Osborne) Hammond (below left) married on October 14, 2023, at a family farm in Mataura.

Mrs Hammond said the whole day was amazing.

"Our plan was to have the ceremony outside on my parents’ farm, but the weather was absolutely horrible on the day, so we had to move into the marquee," she said.

The couple pose at the Gore Racecourse with their bridal party (from left) Jade McGlone, Jerrimee Wright, Linette Tatupa, Fari Pehi, bride Caitlin Hammond and groom Nathan Hammond and Karri Sanders.

"But nothing beats standing at the ceremony with your husband and nothing else in the world matters in that moment."

She said 75 guests helped the couple, who met at the University of Otago, celebrate their wedding.

Caitlin Hammond (nee Osborne) wears a lace dress from Brides by Donna Rae, with hair and makeup by Crew Collective.

"It was incredibly special seeing loved ones we hadn’t seen in a while. Also after the ceremony we went up to my nana and Grumpy’s house as he was pretty sick at the time, so it was nice to see them and get some photos with them too."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped make their wedding special.