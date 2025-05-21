Matariki is a time to reflect, remember

Since its official recognition as a public holiday in 2022, Matariki has become a much-loved part of the Aotearoa New Zealand calendar.

Falling in midwinter, it marks the Māori New Year and offers all New Zealanders a moment to pause, reflect on the year that has passed, and look ahead with hope and intention.

Matariki is a time to gather with whānau and friends, to remember those we’ve lost, to share stories, and to dream about what lies ahead.

It also coincides with the winter solstice, a natural turning point that signals the slow return of longer, warmer days.

Here in Māruawai Gore, we’ve embraced the Matariki public holiday in true southern style.

The annual celebration at the Waimumu Field Days shed has become a highlight, attracting up to 3500 people.

This free, family-friendly event is a showcase of local talent and culture.

Kura kapa haka groups, dance crews, and live bands take the stage, filling the space with energy and pride.

There’s no shortage of kai either; there is something to satisfy every appetite.

To run an event of this scale takes a huge amount of organising by a small but dedicated committee.

The Māruawai Matariki Celebration Committee volunteer countless hours planning and preparing ensuring the event is safe, welcoming and enjoyable for all.

With that in mind, and after much consideration, the committee has made the decision to hold the celebration every two years.

This ensures the event remains sustainable and continues to reflect the mana and meaning of Matariki in our region.

The committee would welcome any new volunteers to join the organising team — if you’re keen to get involved, get in touch with me, Shelley, at Hokonui Rūnanga for further details.

We look forward to celebrating Matariki with you all in 2026.

Shelley Karena