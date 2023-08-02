Mercury warms up school

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Every rugby player, coach and manager at St Peter’s College has received a new warm-up jacket thanks to Mercury Energy.

One-hundred and twenty-five boys and girls across eight teams got their new jackets last month.

St Peter’s College Rugby president Matthew Templeton said they were all grateful to receive the sponsorship to get new jackets.

St Peter’s College’s rugby season had been extremely successful for the school, he said.

"[St Peter’s] continues to look exciting, with a high calibre of players coming up from the grassroots level," Mr Templeton said.

The time and effort put in by coaches and managers to train players did not go unnoticed, he said.