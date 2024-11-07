Misinformation deterring growth

As our district plan hearings progress, we’re witnessing democracy in action through robust debates about our community’s future, particularly around Sites and Areas of Significance to Māori (SASM). While these conversations can be challenging, they represent something fundamental to our democratic process: the ability to openly discuss and shape our community’s direction.

However, there’s a concerning trend emerging where healthy debate is being overshadowed by attempts to discourage growth in our district. Particularly troubling is the spread of misinformation about SASM’s impact on properties and it’s disappointing to see social media comments warning potential home buyers away from these very properties based on misunderstandings of the district plan.

These actions affect more than just property values or council processes. They impact local businesses considering expansion, families thinking about making Gore their home, and professionals weighing up job opportunities in our district. Every person discouraged from moving here represents lost potential — a family that won’t join our schools, a professional who won’t contribute to our workforce, or a business that won’t invest in our community.

We should absolutely debate the merits of proposals like Sites of Significance to Māori, these discussions help us make better decisions and ensure we consider all perspectives. But it’s crucial that these debates are based on facts, not misconceptions. There’s a significant difference between engaging in constructive dialogue and spreading misinformation that deters people from joining our community. The former strengthens our democracy, the latter undermines our future.

I encourage everyone to engage thoughtfully with the issues at hand. But let’s do so while ensuring our discussions are grounded in accurate information about what the district plan proposes.

Our community has always shown remarkable resilience and ability to work through challenges together.

Let’s approach these important discussions with the same spirit of collaboration that has served us well in the past, ensuring our district remains a welcoming place for all who might call it home.