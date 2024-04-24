MLT sponsors darts player to compete overseas

Gore-based darts player Desi Mercer will now be able to attend more darts competitions thanks to financial help from The Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT).

At its April meeting, MLT board members agreed to sponsor her for $3000.

Board member Jeannine Cunningham said Mrs Mercer was realistic about her expectations and the board liked that.

"I think she’s worth $3000," Mrs Cunningham said.

Mrs Mercer would compete in competitions in New Zealand, Australia and England.

The Trusts Community Foundation (TTCF) recommendations made at the meeting included $35,000 for the Gore Country Music Club to supply and operate the sound at the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards, $29,717 for the Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust for fit-out, furniture and equipment for one of the living areas of their agricultural houses, $10,000 for Netball Eastern Southland to pay for costs to attend the U18 Netball Nationals in Christchurch and $5000 to NZ Council Victim Support for the four-week salary contribution for the team leader.

Trust board president Horace McAuley said Victim Support was always a good application to recommend.

"It’s one that we have always done, it’s not a big one," Mr McAuley said.

TTCF recommendations for the Life Education Trust, Menzies Netball Centre, Edendale Rugby Club and Eastern Southland Hockey were deferred to the board’s next meeting.

