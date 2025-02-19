Moonshine Trail fun for all abilities

It was jam-packed for those on their feet, heading out over the trails, whether they be running the full monty 15km, or just enjoying a 2km walk on a beautiful day. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

The Mataura Licensing Trust Moonshine Trail meant Dolamore Park was the place to be on Saturday.

Everyone from the competitors battling for a personal best to families enjoying an active day out enjoyed a scenic trail with good weather to boot.

A foggy morning cleared for the 450 bikers, runners, and walkers at the park on Saturday, taking part in events catering to every skill level.

For the serious fitness buffs, the bike sections offered distances from 50km to 12km, runners could compete in events from 12km to 5km.

This year, a special track was opened, where people could take part in a 2km walk, run, or bike, encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy a beautiful part of Gore.

Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey-Pol said the Moonshine Trail was once again a major hit.

"We’re absolutely rapt with the day, with the turnout from Southlanders and visitors from the region, the day was a great success."

Mrs Hughey-Pol said the new 2km event was a great addition, as it allowed everyone to get out and give it a go.

"I think that’s the beauty of the event, it caters to all abilities.

Mrs Hughey-Pol said there was a positive atmosphere in the air, as people could take in the finest views Southland had to offer.

Cyclists head out at the Mataura Licensing Trust Moonshine Trail, racing distances up to 50km on Saturday at Dolamore Park.

"[I saw] lots of smiles as they were crossing the finish line.

"We were privileged to work beside a lot of landowners and the Gore District council to provide the tracks.

"All those partners allowed us to provide a really unique experience, with breathtaking scenery and a stunning day with the really helpful marshal and volunteer team we had."

Mrs Hughey-Pol said events like these could not be possible without a helping hand, and thanked those who made the day possible.

"When it comes to running events, there’s a lot of people who support, volunteers are just so critical to events like these.

"Our supportive organisations, community organisations that reach out and sponsor events like these, I’d like to acknowledge them."

Jono Miller and Johannah Jagger were the winners of the men’s and women’s 50km bike race, while Ian Ballam and Toni Eade won the 39km race.

In the 30km race, Nathan Thomson and Emma Gould won their groupings.

For the runners, Craig Iverson and daughter Kimberley won the 15km trail run, and juniors Lily Wiegersma and Hudson Roy won the 5km run.

