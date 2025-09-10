More drinking water bans inevitable: academic

An Otago academic says central government’s ongoing changes to freshwater protections mean more drinking water bans are inevitable.

Farming advocates are hopeful the new laws will lighten their workload, and say undrinkable water is not the sole fault of their industry.

University of Otago freshwater research fellow Marnie Prickett said the latest amendment to environmental legislation further rolled back drinking water protections.

"What happens is we’re taking away the protection for people’s drinking water," she said.

"That’s literally what that means."

The latest change, the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Act 2025, passed into law on August 20.

The updated rules shift responsibility for auditing and certifying water plans away from regional councils to approved industry organisations.

This change aims to reduce duplication for farmers, already part of assurance programmes such as NZGAP or Fonterra’s Tiaki.

Associate Minister of Environment Andrew Hoggard said the changes were about making farm plans workable and affordable.

"So farmers can get on and farm without unnecessary red tape," Mr Hoggard said.

Ms Prickett said unlike regional councils, industry farm plans like Tiaki would not have the same investment in the environment, prioritising commercial interests instead.

Federated Farmers Southland provincial president Jason Herrick said they would have to wait to see whether the act would make life easier for farmers.

But it was his belief these industry bodies did a better job regulating farms.

Ms Prickett could not say for certain what caused the nitrate contamination in Gore’s tap water, effecting a ban from July 18-22.

But after writing a paper on nitrate in the water in Canterbury and her research in testing around the country, she said the main sources of nitrate in water was cow urine and fertiliser.

"We know that our dairy systems are major sources of nitrate in our water, in surface water and in groundwater," she said.

Environment Southland was charged with investigating the Gore nitrate contamination, and a representative said last month it was complicated and would take some time.

Mr Herrick said while farming had a role to play, it was unfair to blame one industry for poor water quality.

"It’s actually a whole society problem.

It’s not just farmers; it’s everybody contributing to water quality."

Ms Prickett said not all but a very strong and loud part of the agricultural sector was determined not to reduce their impact because they thought they would lose money.

She said to improve fresh water sources, and therefore drinking water, change was needed.

"That requires the agricultural sector to change because they occupy more than 40% of the land that we live on," she said.

The two came into alignment on this point as Mr Herrick said they had known they had to improve modern farming practices for some time — and they had been.

"Farmers are the biggest environmentalists out there," he said.

"There’s a lot of good work being done out there in the rural communities."

In order to improve something you had to change, Ms Prickett said, but the government was saying "no, you don’t have to change".

Mr Herrick said farmers were going to learn and evolve going forward, and their efforts would be backed up by time at the end of the day.

