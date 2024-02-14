Multicultural cuisine

There will be a chance to try food from different cultures later this month.

The Clutha District Settlement Support Inc (CDSS) is hosting a Culture Feast next week. People from many different cultures living in Clutha will be cooking and selling food unique to their countries of origin. Indian, Sri Lankan, Malaysian, Filipino are among the list of nationalities involved.

CDSS chairwoman Ella Broekhuizen said the highlight would be the display of beautiful traditional costumes from around the world, proudly worn and paraded by migrants who are eager to show their new friends a little of their richly diverse, colourful cultures. The whole event is a celebration of the modern Clutha district’s diversity, she said.

The feast will be at the Cross Recreation Centre in Balclutha on Friday, February 23, at 5pm. Entry is a gold coin donation.