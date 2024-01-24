Music, life inspiration for new exhibition

Gore-based artist Lee Petterson admires his paintings created for his "Instincts & Intuition" exhibition. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

A mixture of drum and bass and life in general were inspirations for an exhibition in Mandeville.

"Instincts & Intuition", created by Lee Petterson, is being showcased at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Museum.

The exhibition is Petterson’s first at the museum.

He loved the process of making the pieces, he said.

"It’s a collection of mostly new works made from the past couple of years and particularly the last year."

While he was preparing the exhibition, people at the museum commented on it, Petterson said.

"People were just coming in and seeing it.

"You get a lot of positive remarks.

"There’s a lot of attention to detail.

"A lot of people comment on that."

The inspirations of drum and bass and life helped him discover and flesh out ideas.

"Both of those ideas feed off each other."

All the paintings used acrylics.

He had a few favourites he had never exhibited.

"Some I just painted and kept for myself and some ... ... haven’t been out in a long time."

He could not describe his artworks better than he already had on the flyer.

"I love the process.

"Being in the moment, the creating and decision-making.

"That pretty much sums up where I’m at.

"I’m all about being in that moment."

The exhibition opened last Thursday and will close on February 14.

