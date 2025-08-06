Name remains suppressed

The identity of the man charged with manslaughter over a ute crash that claimed the life of an Otago man will remain secret — for now.

The 20-year-old is facing three charges in relation to the single-vehicle crash resulting in the death of Jack Victor Hugh Stephens in February.

Along with manslaughter, the defendant is also facing a charge of drink-driving causing death and drink-driving causing injury.

He was before the Gore District Court last Wednesday and was released on bail with a condition not to drive a motor vehicle.

Judge James Johnston granted interim name suppression for the man until his next court date in the High Court at Invercargill on August 12.

The judge said continued name suppression would be argued on that date.

The ute rollover happened on the Niagara-Tokanui highway about 8.35pm on February 15, a police statement said.

The two other occupants of the car had serious to critical injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Stephens, of Tahakopa, died at the scene, police said.

Judge Johnston acknowledged the family members who were present to support the defendant in court.

Defence counsel Kate McHugh said none of Mr Stephens' family were in the court.

Earlier this month, a relative of Mr Stephens told the Otago Daily Times the family were "just pleased" a prosecution was going ahead over the fatal crash.

Four and a-half months on from the crash, police said a 20-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter in relation to the accident.

At the time, the relative said the family were still pretty upset and declined to comment further, saying they would wait and see what happened at the trial.

"It’s still too fresh," the family member said. — Allied Media