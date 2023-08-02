Nats: $100m for roading in South

Joseph Mooney

The next National Government will deliver the roading infrastructure Southland needs, Southland MP Joseph Mooney says.

National announced it will allocate $100 million over 10 years to progressively upgrade or replace bridges across the Otago and Southland roading network.

This is in addition to the $100m committed to the Queenstown roading network.

Mr Mooney said there were well over 1000 bridges in the Otago and Southland roading network, many of which were built before 1970.

"Many of these bridges are regularly subject to speed or weight restrictions because of their deteriorating condition, damage caused by overloading, or where they were originally designed for lower load limits than what is common today," Mr Mooney said.

"Limitations placed on some of these bridges restrict freight, frustrate local farmers, and impede the ability of locals to move around the region."

The investment would make it easier to get around the deep south, he said.

"This funding announcement shows how infrastructure in the south will be prioritised under a National government.”