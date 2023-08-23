Netball Eastern Southland Premier Final St Mary's A v Ex High

St Mary’s A goal keep Hannah Rowland gives her all to stop Ex High goal shoot Paige Blom from getting it in the net.
Ex High and St Mary’s A players reach for the ball during their finals match on Saturday.
It has been 23 years since St Mary’s A netball team, pictured with coach Justine Goatley, left, won the entire MLT Premier section one grade, and this year they pulled it off with a 35-24 win over Ex High on Saturday.
Ex High centre Jess Ingham guards St Mary’s wing attack Tia Tuhakaraina during their finals match.