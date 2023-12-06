New co-ordinator calls for delivery volunteers

Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Margaret Hughes is recruiting volunteers to fill in over the summer holidays. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

A new Meals on Wheels co-ordinator is stepping up to the plate over the Christmas break.

Gore Welfare League Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Margaret Hughes has taken over the role from Greta Miller, who had been the co-ordinator for many years.

Mrs Hughes said she "may as well give it a go".

She has been in the role since October.

She is putting out the call for volunteers to help deliver meals during the holiday period.

She said she would be drawing up a roster of relief drivers to cover for when the year-round drivers took a well-earned break from Christmas until about January 15.

"We don’t deliver on the public holidays," she said.

"It’s pretty simple — you stack meals into chilly bins and head out to people who need them, then drop them off and that’s about it.

"A second person in the car usually helps as they can jump out of the car quickly, but it’s just as easy to do it on your own."

There was usually a good response from people in the area and she was very grateful for the help.

"I’ve had one or two people ring me so far saying when they were available to help out, so it would be great if people who had extra time could help."

People who have free time and are happy to deliver meals can call Mrs Hughes on 027208-7253.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz