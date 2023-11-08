New dance partner sought

Carly Soper, 13, of Gore, is on a mission to find a dance partner to continue winning national titles with her. Photo: Evelyn Thorn

An ambitious young dancer is looking for a new dance partner.

Life-long dancer Carly Soper is on the search for a new partner after her dance partner of two years moved on to new beginnings.

Carly has dreams of becoming internationally known.

She dances ballroom and Latin American and last year received 23 national titles — some solo and some with her partner.

"I really love dancing.

"It’s my passion.

"I want to be known worldwide one day.

"It’s great to dance with another person."

She started dancing at 3 years old when her mother Sarah started putting her in classes.

"From the first day I knew it was something Carly would stay in," she said.

"She was obsessed from the the first day and has been ever since."

Carly said she really enjoyed the outfits and competing in events.

She is hopeful of finding a new partner.

"I was a bit sad to lose my partner. We had danced together for two years.

"We achieved so much last year.

"I hope to find someone because I really don’t want to stop dancing."

Carly hopes a male or female who is interested in dancing can broaden their horizons and dance with her so the two can improve together.

Dance teacher Rachel Wilson, from Rachel’s Studio of Dance, said Carly was "one of her babies".

"She’s been a firecracker from a very young age.

"Carly is so passionate.

"She has the talent to be able to dance lead or follow which means she is interested in either a male or female partner.

"I know she will go far."

People interested can contact Rachel on 027242-9477.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz