New growth to honour new year

Nine harakeke (flax) have been planted in the Park Hill Reserve as part of Matariki celebrations this year.

Pomahaka Kāhui Ako members took turns to choose a tree, representing one of the nine stars in the Matariki to plant for the new year celebration.

Members also chose the colour of a seat placed near the plants.

Central Otago REAP te kaiwhakahaere Māori Jaki Eales, of Tapanui, initiated the project in 2022.

This year the Waikaka School community chose to plant harakeke flax at the reserve, which is about 15 minutes away from the school.

The Pomahaka River flows past the reserve, which is a popular picnic place in the summer.

About 60 people including West Otago Community Board members and Te Ahika Kapa Haka gathered at the reserve on Friday for the celebration.

Green, which is the Waikaka School colour, was chosen for the seat.

Waikaka School teacher Lisa Miller said the spot was chosen to encourage visitors to sit and watch the flow of the river.

The star chosen by the community was Waitī.

"Waitī is associated with all freshwater and food sources sustained by those waters.

Celebrating the unveiling of a seat and planting of harakeke at the Park Hill Reserve for Matariki on Friday are (from left) Waikaka School principal Nicola Millar, teachers Jessica Crawford and Lisa Miller and some of the school’s pupils. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

"Through the celebration of Waitī, we honour the enduring blood between humanity, nature and the sacred waters that flow through our collective story."

Harakeke was the most important fibre plant for Māori, she said.

"Different varieties were grown for their strength, softness colour and fibre content."

The fibre was used to make many items including clothing, mats, baskets, ropes and nets.

School principal Nicola Millar said being part of the project brought the school a "sense of self-worth and belonging".

"We are incredibly proud as a school to be here and to be a part of this ongoing narrative and story."

She was grateful to everyone who had been part of the project, including those who had given materials, time and plants.

Whaea Jaki said the harakeke were planted in the shape of the Matariki cluster.

Coloured stones representing the other plantings would be placed around the harakeke.

Matariki was an important time of "remembering those of the past, enjoying today and looking forward to our future".

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz