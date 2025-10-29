New mapping platform launched

A new online mapping platform launched by Environment Southland this month brings together public information from all four Southland councils and Great South into one easy-to-use digital hub.

SouthMaps brings together up-to-date information on property details, environmental data, development planning, cemetery searches and recycling and rubbish collection.

In a statement, Environment Southland information and technology services manager Jane Carroll said SouthMaps would give its customers better access to useful information.

"By combining key data from across the region, we’ve given Southlanders a one-stop-shop for everything from property information to environmental planning. It’s a huge step forward in making council data more accessible and useful for our communities."

Built using advanced GIS (Geographic Information System) technology, SouthMaps is a significant upgrade from Beacon, Environment Southland’s previous mapping system. It offers improved functionality, greater accuracy, and a more intuitive user experience.

"SouthMaps helps people make smarter, more informed decisions," Ms Carroll said.

"By improving access to spatial data and making it easier to use, we’re helping communities harness the power of location-based insights — and we’re excited to keep building on this foundation." — Allied Media