No scams reported since Christmas

Zero scams have been reported to Gore police so far this year.

Despite the good news, Gore residents are being asked to remain vigilant when it comes to identifying scams.

"The good thing is we have not had any [scams] since Christmas. None that we are aware of, they may still be happening but nothing has been reported," Sergeant Eric Browne said.

He advised anyone who had concerns to "come to us".

In October last year a Gore pensioner lost and was then reunited with $20,000 after being conned by a scammer pretending to be an overseas-based detective.

"It’s been good since this case," Sgt Browne said.

"We spread local awareness around that and it seems to have had an impact."

He had worked to educate people at scam prevention seminars held by the Gore District Council Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken.

"It is easier to educate people and try and prevent it from happening in the first place."

Mrs Aitken worked to educate people about scams through the seminars.

"There are so many ways to scam people and so much you need to look out for, scams are getting more elaborate and professional and taking larger amounts of money," she said.

About 50 members of the public attended the workshop, with the majority being over 65, she said.

She intended to run another workshop after the success of the first one, she said.

"We have ... [listened] to the community’s needs and statistics on increasing scams and worked together to develop options to meet these needs."

The workshop had been a success, she said.

"We received great feedback straight away from the participants ... Since the event I have spoken to an attendee that received a text and was more suspicious and ... [sought] police advice, where in the past they may not have."

People often asked when future workshops would take place, she said.

The first workshop was run in November and was a collaboration between Ready for Living, Neighbourhood Support and Connected Eastern Southland.

