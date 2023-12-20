Office manager job the perfect role for 33 years

Longford Intermediate office manager Colleen Allison has finished up in the role after 33 years of answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the school and many other tasks. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

In the 33 years she has been working at Longford Intermediate she has been happy to go to school every day, Colleen Allison says.

The Longford Intermediate office manager left the school at the end of the term after her position was disestablished because of the school’s merger with Gore High School.

When the school’s doors open next year, it will be known as the junior campus of Maruawai College.

Mrs Allison said it was hard to believe that more than 30 years had passed she since started in the role.

"I don’t know where the time has gone.

"I can honestly say I've never felt that I didn't want to go to work.

"I'm always ready to get back after the school holidays — great to get back into the routine and the company."

She was working as a typesetter at The Ensign when one of her colleagues noticed the advertisement for the Longford position.

She applied and was one of three who were interviewed.

When she started in 1990, there was only a typewriter and photocopier in the office, but principal Bob Petrie bought her a computer.

"That was certainly a brilliant decision."

She liked the fact she was always busy and there was plenty of variety in the role.

"There’s no two days the same."

It was very important to prioritise which tasks needed to be completed in the day.

"Lots of times you had stuff that you were thinking you’d do by 10 o’clock and it was still sitting there at 3."

She enjoyed the age group of the pupils who attended the intermediate.

"The children are old enough to have a good conversation and a laugh.

"They have so many opportunities to try and excel.

"With the right encouragement they are not frightened of giving things a go.

"Many ex-students who are now parents often say the Longford days were their best school years."

Her involvement also included coaching table tennis, netball and softball.

Present and former staff and two past principals of the school, Marie Pollard and Keith McKenzie, attended a recent farewell.

" I thoroughly enjoyed working closely with all my seven principals, they were all very different, but absolutely wonderful."

While she was not ready to leave, she felt the time was right.

"Working at Longford has been a huge part of my life and one I've enjoyed immensely and never regretted.

"Longford will always have a special place in my heart."

She had no plans apart from relaxing but was looking forward to taking vacations whenever she wanted to, and not just in the school holidays.

- By Sandy Eggleston