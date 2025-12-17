One dead after crash

One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Mataura early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash occurred near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Rd about 3.30am.

In an update about 10.25am police said one person had died and another had sustained moderate injuries.

A St John spokeswoman earlier said one person had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The highway was closed for several hours. In an update at 9.50am, Waka Kotahi advised the road had reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.