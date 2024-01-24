Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Only two more days to enter photo competition

    Siblings Grayson, 9, and Ryleigh Shepherd, 10, of Balfour, with dog Ziggy, had a successful day pig shooting with father Ashley at Cattle Flat. PHOTO: ASHLEY SHEPHERD
    Max Buchanan, 9, of Gore takes part in abseiling during the Camp Columba Junior Wipeout Camp. PHOTO: RACHEL BUCHANAN
    Daria Brizzell, 8, of Wyndham plays in the waves at Ngakawau beach. PHOTO: SARAH RAY
    Brett Anderson of Balclutha chats to his 10-week-old grandson Archie Fraser of Gore, on Christmas Day. PHOTO: ANGELA ANDERSON
    The Halim siblings (from left) Raihanah,14, Hafeez, 11, and Aimin, 15, of Mataura, spend time together camping at Lake Te Anau. PHOTO: RUBY ZAMBERI

    Photographers have two more days to go to send their photos in to The Ensign summer holidays photograph competition. The photos will be judged by nationally recognised photographer Bob Smith, of the Gore Camera Club, and the winner will receive a family pass to the Gore Aquatic Centre. Here is a selection of the photographs submitted so far.

    HOW TO ENTER

    To enter The Ensign summer holidays photo competition, your image must include one or more people doing something interesting during their holidays (i.e. no landscapes or just animals).  

     - All entries must be accompanied by a description of what is happening in the photo and the names and ages (if under 18) of the people in the image, named from left and where they live.

     - We also need to know the name of the photographer.

     - High-resolution photos must be in JPG format; please do not reduce the file size to send.

     - Email entries to info@theensign.co.nz with "The Ensign Summer Photo Competition" in the subject line, and include your name and a contact number.

     - Entries close at noon, January 26. The winner will be published in The Ensign on February 7.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.