Pair awarded Mataura RSA life memberships for service

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Mataura RSA has awarded two new life memberships.

Last Sunday, Douglas McGregor (above) and Alan Brand (below) were presented with their memberships.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mataura RSA senior vice-president Steve "Boko" Dixon said their dedication to the club was inspiring.

"They’ve given long service to the club with their volunteer work and all of their time on the committee."

Life memberships were earned with hard work and not given out lightly, Mr Dixon said.