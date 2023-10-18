Park open to vehicles

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore District Council Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken and parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie invite residents to drive through Bannerman Park on Wednesday next week (October 25).

From 1pm to 2.30pm residents will be able to view the gardens from the comfort of their vehicles.

Usually a shut gate keeps public vehicles out of the park.

Miss Aitken said the event was popular when it was held earlier in the year.

"Many found it a great initiative, so we have decided to run it twice a year."

In February, many people got their friends together and drove through, including two rest-homes bringing vans through.

More than 25 vehicles took part and some came through a second time as they enjoyed it so much, Miss Aitken said.

Mr McRobie said the drive-through allowed people of all abilities to see the gardens.

"As a council it is great being able to open our parks for people to view from vehicles."