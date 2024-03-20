Passion drives late night work

Last month I wrote about some of the amazing experiences Eastern Southland has to offer our community.

I wrote about the amazing people who live and work here and share their passion for our rohe by bringing these experiences to the community.

Behind every event, every sport, every club, you will find dedicated people giving their time, expertise and enthusiasm back to their community.

Do you wonder why committee members send emails at 11.30pm? That is because they have worked a full day already, but that set of minutes, that letter requesting support or that agenda still needs to go out — so, fuelled by passion and a little caffeine, it gets done.

Passion, collaboration (and caffeine) are one crucial half of the equation that makes events, tournaments, programmes or exhibitions a possibility for our community to enjoy.

The other part is funding.

Just as the ideas for community-led activities and events are innovative and creative, so too are the ways that these things are funded.

Is there anything more Saturday morning than a sausage sizzle?

The scent of onions in the air is the aroma of funds being raised for tournament teams.

The group of musicians rehearsing for a show is the sound of funds being raised for a local organisation.

The late-night committee emails are applications whooshing off to funders, hopeful in securing the support to host a community event.

The recent Children’s Day community event, for example, was sponsored by Community Trust South, the Mataura Licensing Trust, the newly created Hokonui Hauora fund, Soroptimist International of Gore, and Mercury Energy.

These wonderful sponsors believe in the kaupapa and value of community connection and shared experiences.

Eastern Southland is very well-heeled in terms of creative funding opportunities, and we are here to help you find the right fit for your idea.

"Community is about finding people that share the same vision as you." — Anonymous.

Heartland Service co-ordinator Kelly Young