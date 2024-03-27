Perfect day of celebration in the Catlins

Sean and Mikayla Rowe cut their three-tier wedding cake at a reception attended by their closest family and friends. PHOTOS: STORYBRIDGE BY MIKAYLA

Sean and Mikayla (nee Ferguson) Rowe share photos of their wedding with The Ensign readers.

The Gore couple were married at RiverRidge Retreat in the Catlins on January 27, 2024, surrounded by cherished family and friends.

Mikayla and Sean Rowe (centre) pose at Jacks Bay with their bridal party (from left) Jysse Prattley, Lexiarna Russell, Aimee Miller, Kiera Ferguson, Borish Goley, Campbell Heads and Nicholas Rowe.

Mrs Rowe said the wedding day was truly unforgettable.

"We wanted to create an atmosphere where every guest felt truly valued and where we could share genuine moments with those closest to our hearts. This decision made our wedding day truly unforgettable," she said.

RiverRidge Retreat was the perfect location for Mikayla and Sean Rowe’s summer wedding.

"RiverRidge Retreat was the first venue we checked out and we instantly knew it was the perfect place for our big day. We especially loved the option of booking the venue for a three-day weekend and hosting up to 75 guests on-site, too."

The couple met at Gore High School in 2015 and began dating in October 2016.

"My favourite part of the day was the moment we were pronounced husband and wife. We have shared the most amazing 7 years together prior to getting married and had been engaged for a little over 4 years, and being in that moment with all our loved ones made it so worth the wait."

The couple wished to thank everyone who helped make their wedding special.