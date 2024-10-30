Pet-owner tips for Guy Fawkes

PHOTO: ODT FILES

This year, look after the animals — don’t let off fireworks at home or around your community.

Every year, veterinary clinics see animals injured and traumatised by fireworks.

These include pets, wildlife and stock. Some injuries are horrific. Fireworks can also cause severe anxiety and stress in animals — psychological harm that has a huge impact on welfare.

"We encourage people to avoid buying and letting off fireworks. Fewer fireworks reduce the negative impact on affected animals," New Zealand Veterinary Association’s Chief Veterinary Officer Helen Beattie said.

"The NZVA supports a ban on the private sale of fireworks because it will improve the welfare of animals who find fireworks stressful.

"We are disappointed the Government recently decided not to ban the private sale of fireworks.

"We understand some people enjoy having private fireworks displays, but it is the role of veterinarians to advocate for what is in the best interests of animals."

This is not an issue limited to Matariki or Guy Fawkes night. People buy and store fireworks for year-round use.

This means the impact fireworks have on animals is year-round, and sporadic — making it difficult for people to manage and protect easily stressed and anxious animals.

Animal owners should speak to their veterinarian sooner rather than later if their animal is affected by fireworks.

Veterinarians can advise on how best to keep animals safe and calm. Find out where and when firework displays will take place near you.

People should do the following to minimise stress to your animal: