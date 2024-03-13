Pipers head north for national champs

Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band members practise before the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in Auckland next week. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band is off to Auckland to compete in the New Zealand Pipe Band Championships next week.

The band is hoping to win another national title to match the grade 4A title it achieved at the national championships in Invercargill in 2020.

Band president Jeff Shanks said attending thecompetition was a greatlearning opportunity.

Twenty-five band members will make the trip to Auckland to form two teams to compete in the 4A and 4Bgrades.

"For 4Bs the idea is to get these young ones on board and experience the nationals," Mr Shanks said.

"Some of us old buggers have gone back competing to help them do that, otherwise they won’t experience it for quite a while."

The 4B team was more social, while the 4A team would be the more experienced, he said.

The competition starts on Friday with sets and medleys and finishes on Saturday with the street march.

Last year the competition was held in Christchurch, which made for easier travelling, Mr Shanks said.

"It’s a pity it’s in Auckland. It’s expensive to get up there and all that carry on."

The band had held fundraisers to fund the trip.

The main one was the Celtic Unleashed concert, which was part of the Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival.

The band has been asked tolead the St Patrick’s DayParade down Auckland’sQueen St, Mr Shanks said.

"That’s a big thing for us. We’ve been asked to do it, so lucky us."

That would be a new challenge for the band, especially in a big city, he said.

