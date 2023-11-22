Pipes assessed with use of CCTV

Workers check out an area of the Gore stormwater network. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Gore District Council has completed CCTV investigations of some of the Gore stormwater network.

The work was done to assess the state of the pipe work and check if there was anything significant that may be adding to the flooding issues experienced recently.

Three waters operations manager Aaron Green said tree roots had entered pipes in a couple of areas.

"While this won’t be causing the flooding issues, the council has decided to get in a contractor with a root-cutter tip to cut the roots out of the pipe," Mr Green said.

"We have also found that some of the pipes have seen gravel deposited through them from the intense rain events that have occurred, and we have used a high-pressure water blaster to pull the gravel to the manholes where it can then be vacuumed out."

The work came at a significant cost to the council, he said.

It would look to undertake work in further area as the existing maintenance budget allowed.

Heavy rain on November 4 meant the work needed to be done, he said.

The rain was not as intense or prolonged as during September’s flooding but still caused issues, Mr Green said.

"We appreciate these events can cause anxiety for some residents after the recent state of emergency.

"The investigation will ensure our stormwater pipes are as clear as they can be, given their age, because we’re likely to get more weather-related events over the summer."