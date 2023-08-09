Planting commemorates coronation

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Gore Garden Club president Jane Forbes (left, with shovel) and life member Douglas Dixie (right, with shovel) plant an English oak tree with the help of other Gore Garden Club life members and committee members.

The tree was planted at Bannerman Park, near the Beattie St entrance.

Club president Jane Forbes said it was the club’s way to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Despite the rainy weather, the club was happy to get the tree planted, she said.