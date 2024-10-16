Planting season approaching

Marigolds, zinnias, asters and cosmos sown under cover in August will soon be ready for planting out in the open. However, if the garden is exposed to southwest winds and late frosts, leave the plants in boxes and harden off by exposing them to daytime weather, but shelter at night.

Lilac bushes will finish flowering soon and can be pruned to reduce in size or improve their shape.

Violas and pansies raised in cutting beds last autumn can be planted out. Liberally-manured soil will ensure fine blooms and a long display.

Two-yearly and perennial seeds such as russell lupins, aquilegia, pyrethrum, penstemon, scabious, viola, sweet william and hollyhock can also be sown.