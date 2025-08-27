Police vexed to catch drink-drivers

ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Police were disappointed after Operation Bullseye uncovered several drivers who were driving dangerously and under the influence of alcohol.

Sergeant Christopher Dunbar said about 200 drivers were breath-tested in an operation earlier this month in Gore after local police executed Operation Bullseye to catch offending drivers.

Four people were charged with excess breath alcohol over 400mg, and one driver was immediately stripped of their licence and vehicle after their third subsequent offence.

Infringement notices were issued to several other drivers for offences that included not wearing seatbelts, using their phone, speeding and breath-alcohol results over 250mg.

Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads, to remove distractions and not drive while impaired.

People driving while impaired put themselves, their passengers, and other road users at risk, with alcohol and/or drugs a factor in about 20% of all fatal crashes.

Sgt Dunbar said if you were in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive due to impairment, you should not get behind the wheel — it was not worth it.

He added drivers should stick to the basics: watch their speed and following distances, stay focused — putting their phone out of reach — wearing a seatbelt, and always driving sober and alert.

Police in Gore wanted drivers to know they can be stopped anywhere and any time.