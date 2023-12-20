Principal proud to be leaving school in good heart

East Gore School principal Wendy Kitto holds a framed replica of the school korowai which was presented to her by the pupils of the school during her leaving assembly. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

New challenges await Wendy Kitto in her new principal’s role.

After 20 years at East Gore School, nine of them as principal, Ms Kitto left at the end of the school year and will become Myross Bush School principal next year.

When she was saw the Myross Bush position advertised she sensed the time was right to leave East Gore, Ms Kitto said.

She always kept the words of former East Gore principal Wes Gentle in the back of her mind.

He said in his farewell speech that 10 years leading a school was long enough, Ms Kitto said.

The Myross Bush roll, at 190 ,was nearly double that of East Gore, she said.

"New challenges, new opportunities, so I put my hat in the ring."

Ms Kitto came to the school in 2003 near the start of her teaching career.

"I’ve basically taught every year level at the school."

She spent about seven years teaching new entrants which was her favourite age group.

"They’re like little sponges and then when they get something they just light up with excitement."

She moved up the leadership positions in the school before becoming the principal in 2014.

She had stayed so long because East Gore was an enjoyable place to work.

"I like the community, I like the school so I stayed."

There were many highlights including the ways the physical space had been improved with a new playground and rugby posts.

Academic achievement had improved.

"Our academic achievement is sitting really well."

The culture of the school was also different.

"Our students are really accepting of everybody who comes into our school, whether they’ve got extra needs, language barriers.

"We’re so kind and caring and welcoming"

Staff had completed a Play is the Way training programme in 2020.

The principles of that programme encouraged school community members to treat each other the way they would like to be treated.

Integrity was also an important aspect of the programme.

"Doing the right thing because its the right thing to do even if nobody is looking."

She was proud to be leaving the school in good heart.

"Great community, great students, great school."

She would continue to live in Gore and take her dog Lucy for walks.

- By Sandy Eggleston