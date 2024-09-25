Privilege to support couples on big day

Jeanette McIntyre is a passionate and knowledgeable celebrant, ready to support couples on their big day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jeanette McIntyre is privileged to support couples on their wedding day as a celebrant.

The Waikaka Valley resident said her path to become a celebrant started 27 years ago at her daughter’s wedding.

"Our daughter surprised me by asking me to officiate at her wedding so I applied to become a celebrant, and we were able to have a beautiful and memorable wedding across Lake Wakatipu at Cecil Peak Station — about 70 of us travelled by boat on a wet and stormy day," she said.

"She’s still happily married all these years later and her request set me on a path which I am still travelling — and loving it.

"A celebrant plays an important role in a wedding ceremony, and I am always privileged to be asked to support couples on their big day.

"A wedding is all about the affirmation of a couple’s love for each other, and their desire to live together as a married couple. To be a part of seeing all that come together makes what I do worthwhile.

"Marriage ceremonies have their necessary legal components and to perform weddings and civil unions, a celebrant must apply to and be registered with the Department of Internal Affairs, Births Deaths and Marriages.

"My role as a celebrant is to work with the couple to design and present these legalities in a way that reflects their unique identity as a couple, at times with special elements such as candles, sand, wine, doves, butterflies — all signifying love and unity.

"Celebrants can officiate anywhere within New Zealand, any place, any time. There is no geographical limit. I have taken weddings in a wide variety of places — from mountains and lakes, to beaches, churches, chapels, homes, farms [and] gardens. The choices are limitless, and I’m happy to fit in with couples and what they want to do."

She said a competent celebrant had knowledge of how to create ceremonies and how to work with people.

"Celebrants need to have a good general knowledge of the workings of the industry. They are required to know its conventions and practices, as well as an understanding of the part played by the other professionals they will work with."

She said her favourite part of the day was when the bride arrives.

"I love seeing the response from the groom when the bride arrives and walk towards her husband to be — they are almost oblivious of everyone else there. And there is so much joy from the couple and that of their guests as they are pronounced a married couple.

"If I was to give a word of advice to a newly engaged couple about their big day, I would probably say — don’t stress. Have fun, this is the start of a whole new adventure and only you two know the route you will travel. Keep a good life balance, communicate, love and respect each other and you will have a good and happy future together."