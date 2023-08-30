Project now finalist in awards

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

AdMore Designs’ architectural designer Phil Checketts, of Gore, has earned a regional award for his project "Waimea Revival".

The design of 10 Waimea St created open spaces for entertainment and a modernisation of the home.

Earlier this month, the project was recognised at the Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.

The awards recognised architectural designs from across Southland and Otago.

Mr Checketts said it was rewarding to be recognised for the project.

"It’s not only your peers that judge it, it’s artists throughout the country" he said.

"I get a kick out of the clients being happy."

It was the first time Mr Checketts had entered a design in the awards.

The project was now a finalist in the National ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards.