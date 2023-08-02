Proposed plan approved for notification

Gore District councillors have approved the notification of the Proposed District Plan for consultation.

The decision was made at a full council meeting last week. A district plan is a community’s rule book, ensuring the environment and the things people value are protected while still allowing for growth and prosperity.

It sets out what activities people can do (permitted activities) and what activities need resource consent.

The proposed plan is the result of about three years’ work, and has been shaped by community and stakeholder feedback received during the draft district plan consultation last year.

The present district plan came into effect in 2006.

A report was tabled about the proposed plan at the meeting by review committee principal adviser Matt Heale.

Among the changes in the proposed plan is a shift from five generic zones to 18 targeted zones.

The most notable are three different residential zones to allow for different densities of development, three different rural zones to allow for larger farms, settlements and lifestyle blocks and new growth areas.

The new growth areas include a new industrial area in south Gore, a rural industry precinct in south Mataura and a residential growth area in West Gore.

District plan review committee chairman Cr Keith Hovell said the proposed plan was 600 pages, compared to the present one, which was about 150.

"Now we have far more complex legislation that actually requires us to have these numerous zones and to have a more detailed policy framework than what we’ve had in the past.

"In particular what’s in the new plan is providing for meaningful growth in the small townships."

It also recognised facilities including Camp Columba and the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu.

"The district plan is a significant step forward in providing for the needs and the ongoing development potential of the district and I believe the plan in its present format will provide an extremely useful tool moving forward."

He encouraged members of the public to have their say on the plan.

The plan will be notified at the end of August and submissions will be open until October 27.

