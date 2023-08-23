Protesters chained to trees

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police negotiate with protesters (from left) Tess Thurlew (obscured), Alison Beaumont, Kim Spencer-McDonald, Kate Morgan, Kathryn Cree and Duncan Brown chained to one of 14 Lawson cypresses on the grounds of the former Lumsden Presbyterian Church on Monday.

The protesters have moved to the edge of the church grounds, where they "will remain with placards this week, just to continue bringing awareness of the situation to passers-by".