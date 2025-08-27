Proud sons

Photo: Ensign files

The three adult sons and grandchildren of Dr Peter Snow (from left) Alistair Snow holding daughter Evie Snow, 2, Adrian Snow holding niece Claudia Snow, 7, and Jules Snow in 2009 unveiled a memorial in honour of their late father and grandfather in Tapanui.

Dr Snow was hailed as putting Tapanui on the map for helping to identify chronic fatigue syndrome known later as Tapanui flu.

The moon rock (front) signified Dr Snow’s belief that moon rock and other debris from a meteor collision with the moon in 1766 was scattered across West Otago.