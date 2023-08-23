Pupils fundraise for cancer

A group of Longford Intermediate pupils are organising a buffet breakfast and online auction fundraiser for the Cancer Society of New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Longford Intermediate School pupils are organising a buffet breakfast to raise money for the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

Last year former St Peter’s College pupil Tori Peeters spoke at a fundraiser breakfast organised by Longford pupils and this year author and speaker William Pike, who founded the William Pike Challenge, is the guest.

Teacher Gretchen McStay said the fundraiser would count as part of the pupils’ community service component of their William Pike Challenge.

"What better way to do this than to raise money for this very worthy cause."

The breakfast will be held on September 1 at Gore High School hall, and run in conjunction with Gore High School pupils.

Mr Pike will speak about creating a youth development programme that inspires and challenges youth to focus on the necessity to step outside their comfort zones and experience the extraordinary.

"William has an inspirational personal story that you will hear," she said.

Tickets are only $40 and available at EventBrite.

The other part of the fundraiser is an online auction which is now live, but items are continuing to be posted.

The fundraising goal for this auction is $7000.