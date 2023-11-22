Pupils honoured

PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The Gore Rotary Club held its annual Young Achievers awards at the Croydon Lodge last Monday.

Fifteen young achievers from the district’s schools received awards.

Rotary president Russell Welch said the pupils were recognised for their academic, sporting and cultural achievements.

"These young people are the future of our district," Mr Welsh said.

The awards were acknowledgement of the work they had done throughout the year, he said.

The Gore Rotary Club Young Achievers for 2023 are:

Zoe Muir and Anna Smith (Menzies College), Khanye Tamakehu, Addie McHutchon and Charlie Short (Blue Mountain College), Briar Sharp, Madelyn Chittock and Max Wiegersma (St Peter’s College), Katelyn Horrell, Heidi Lucassen and Livy Barnett (Longford Intermediate), Isabella Houghton and George Hammond (Riversdale School), Danielle Giles and Georgie Nicholls (Te Tipua School).