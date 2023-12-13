Pupils learn through crafts

Waikaka School pupils are shown how to weave flax into a harakeke (flax) flower during the school’s "whimsical work week" last Tuesday. PHOTOS: EVELYN THORN

Youngsters who would normally be swimming at this time of year were in creative spirits last week.

Waikaka School held a "whimsical works week", during which pupils could explore various creative activities.

The pupils would normally be swimming at this time of year, but the pool is being revamped.

The school held did flax weaving, made edible pretzel wreaths, splatter art, wood macrame and took part in various other activities.

Waikaka School pupil Connor Dickson, 11, said hammering nails was "right up [his] alley" last Tuesday while creating a macrame frame at the school with the help of volunteers.

Each day of the week, their manu groups (bird groups) got to try out a different activity.

Acting principal Melanie Taylor said the pupils "loved" arts and crafts.

"They absolutely love this kind of thing, so it was perfect to fill up their education with learning through creation," she said.

"We keep in with our programme, but it gives senior pupils a chance to practise leadership with helping the younger ones, and all pupils to have some fun leading into Christmas."

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz