Pupils write, illustrate second story walk book

Gore Main School room 9 pupils introduce Gore District Mayor Ben Bell to their latest story walk book Jimmy and Iwa’s Maruawai Adventure Path of Legends, which was officially unveiled last week. PHOTO: BONNIE MAGER

Gore Main School year 6 pupils had so much fun writing and illustrating a book for the Gore Gardens story walk last year, they wanted to do it again, their teacher says.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell officially opened the new story walk, Jimmy and Iwa’s Maruawai Adventure Path of Legends, last week.

The class of 38 year 6 pupils is taught by Denise Hall and Kath Russell.

Mrs Hall said she and Mrs Russell had taught the same group of pupils for two years, and last year the pupils wrote Reach for the Stars, Jimmy.

"They had such a buzz doing it, they just wanted to do it again.

"It was a lot of work but they just really loved it."

The two characters are puppets which have been photographed in various poses, cut out and then pasted on to a painted background.

Jimmy and Iwa, which is the Maori word for nine, are the class mascots.

The pupils had researched the history of the Maruawai (Gore) area and included many mahinga kai (traditional Maori food sources) in the story.

They had also included legends and historical events.

"Hopefully, it’s an entertaining story.

"We’re very proud of our story," Mrs Hall said.

Mr Bell thanked the pupils for their efforts.

Many people visited the gardens and read the story walk books, Mr Bell said.

"It will be really cool for your book to be read by the hundreds of people who come through here.

"Thank you for making our botanical gardens all the better."

Gore district youth librarian Julie de Villiers co-ordinated the project.

She was impressed with the new story walk.

"The kids have done an amazing job.

"It’s really cool to see how much knowledge they have learned about the local area."

Last year’s story had been made into a book and it might be possible to do that again, Mrs de Villiers said.

The story walk would be up until the end of January and then it would be replaced with another book.

