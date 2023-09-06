Querying cost of community centre

I am so angry when driving past our courthouse, currently under wraps while it is being reroofed from being a flat roof to pitched at a cost of $850,000.

I am not angry at the justice department but our own council.

Why could something similar not have been done to the library rather than spend $7.9 million on converting the James Cumming Wing to a grandiose facility that has escalated our council debt to be reportedly circa $50m by year’s end?

Steve McDonald,

Gore

Reply: Since the James Cumming Community Centre and library was opened, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

We’ve seen a surge in library membership, and there have been 47 bookings for the community rooms since May.

Concerning the cost, the final figure was $7.75 million, of which ratepayers contributed $3.79m. The remainder of the funding came from the Government’s Shovel Ready Fund ($3m) and Mataura Valley Milk ($958,000).

The council has undertaken several once-in-a-generation projects to future-proof community assets and infrastructure in the last few years.

These include upgrading Gore’s main water treatment plant in East Gore and renewing one of the town’s largest and most critical wastewater pipelines.

These projects are loan-funded to ensure today’s ratepayers are not bearing the total cost of work that benefits future generations.

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry