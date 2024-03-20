Raising money for cancer support

Edendale Bowling Club president Nicole Elliot is excited about the Clash for Cancer tournament at the club grounds next month. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The Edendale Bowling Club is supporting one of its own by hosting a tournament to raise money for cancer support in Southland and Otago.

The "Clash for Cancer" tournament is being held at the bowling club next month.

The invitational tournament was the idea of bowling club president Nicole Elliot and her husband Shane.

At the end of 2022, Mrs Elliot was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I was feeling so sick with migraines and nausea that it interfered with my work and playing lawn bowls, so I went to my doctor," she said.

She then had a physical examination of her breast where a previously noticed lump was found again.

"Just over a week later I was booked in for an ultrasound and subsequent biopsy. The diagnosis came back as a hormone positive aggressive cancer."

After an eight-week recovery for a right breast mastectomy and lymph node removal, chemotherapy treatment and a month-long stint in Christchurch for radiation treatment she is now six months into a minimum five-year anti-hormone treatment, she said.

"Throughout the whole process, I have been extremely blessed to have such an amazing network of friends around me and my family."

She was grateful to the bowls community, who rallied behind her and her husband.

"Getting back out on to the green is a huge motivator for me and lawn bowls is a great sport to ease the body back after major surgery."

Many bowlers had been invited to the tournament, including New Zealand representative Sheldon Bagrie-Howley.

The club would draw the Clash for Cancer raffle at the end of the day and then hold an auction of prizes which have been donated by sponsors, Mrs Elliot said.

Prizes include a wooden picnic table, an original painting and a lap quilt made by members of the club.

All proceeds from the raffle and auction will be going directly to the Cancer Society of Otago and Southland, for breast cancer support, she said.