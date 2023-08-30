Rally memorial to former winner

Wyndham rally driver Barry Robinson takes a bend in his Vauxhall Chevette in the Slopedown Forest during the 1983 Wyndham Rally. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The streets and roads of Wyndham and beyond will roar with the sound of rally cars in memory of a special rally driver in October.

The Barry Robinson Memorial Wyndham Rally will take place on October 7.

Robinson, who died in March 2022, was a South Island rally legend who led the 1983 New Zealand Rally Championship into the final round, only to suffer an engine failure which cost him the title and left him the championship runner-up.

He won the Otago Rally from 1981 to 1983 and in 1991 and the Southland Rally in 1983 and 1995. He also won a Canterbury Rally and was a fan favourite at the Ashley Forest Rallysprint, through his exploits in Vauxhall Chevettes over the years.

He won the Wyndham Rally several times, including a hat trick in 1988, 1989 and 1990, as well as the inaugural Catlins Coast Rally in 1991, with his daughter Anna alongside in the co-driver seat for that event.

Robinson farmed in the Mokoreta area, near Wyndham, during the height of his rallying career.

The Eastern Southland Car Club will organise the event.

The club has run similar events over the years including their first Catlins Forest Rally in August 1977, which was its fourth rally after the first three Gore-based events.

The last Wyndham Rally was held in 1998.

Rally secretary Roger Laird said it was great to be holding the rally again.

"We are back, and delighted to have the support of MLT as our naming sponsor plus that of Rayonier NZ, the Southland District Council, Gore District Council and the landowners on the rally route to put this event together.

There was already huge interest in the event.

"Past competitors from the Wyndham Rally are keen to come back and do it again and the event has given a lot of people the motivation to get their rally cars out of sheds."

The rally will be centred on the township of Wyndham and start at the MLT Three Rivers Hotel, from where competitors will embark on five special stages consisting of 126km of gravel special stages. No stage will be repeated during the day.

The first stage, Wyndham Valley, is over 17.49 km and is followed by a stage of similar length, the 17.02 Mt Herbert stage. Cars then return to Wyndham for a service park before the 28.12km third stage in Waikawa Valley, followed by the longest stage of the event, Quarry Hills over 43.06km. The cars head back to Wyndham for another service park before the final stage at Tuturau over 20.79km.

The rally then ends where it began, at the MLT Three Rivers Hotel in Wyndham after 126km of special stage competition linked by 110km of touring stage mileage.

The event prizegiving will take place in Gore, at the MLT Croydon Lodge and the winning crew will be awarded the Barry Robinson Memorial Trophy.

The rally also carries points towards the Eastern Southland Car Club Rally Championship.

By Sandy Eggleston