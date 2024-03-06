Recovery system minimising water use

Fonterra lower South Island regional manager Andrew Johns sings the praises of the Edendale plant’s cow water recovery system. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Two and a-half million litres of water is now being recovered a day at Fonterra’s Edendale factory.

This recovery is tanked to a newly installed cow water recovery system that is minimising the amount of water used at the factory.

Fonterra lower South Island regional manager Andrew Johns said the system was an efficient recycling machine.

"Historically that water has just been processed down into the river," Mr Johns said.

The initiative to recover the water came two years ago, he said.

Fonterra’s Edendale factory took about 10 million litres of water from the Edendale aquifer daily, he said.

"For us to minimise our use of the water from the aquifer by use of the cow water is a good thing.

"Every day if we can stop extracting 2.5 million litres of water it will help [the aquifer]."

Cow water is created when milk was evaporated or concentrated using either a multi-effect evaporator or the process of reverse osmosis, he said.

Milk is made up of 86% water and about half of that water was removed in an evaporation process during processing, he said.

The recovery system was a big investment for the plant.

Edendale was one of the first sites in New Zealand to begin the process, he said.

"[It] started commissioning in August last year so it’s very new."

A $10 million capital investment funded the project, he said.

"But the real saving is really preservation of the aquifer.

"Instead of taking 10 million litres of water out of the aquifer everyday we take 7.5 [million litres]."

The more milk brought to the site the more water could be recovered using the system, he said.

