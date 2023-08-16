Renaming a step backwards

The majority of people in New Zealand speak using the English language.

Most of our overseas tourists use the English language.

For many years thousands of international students came to study in our education systems particularly to learn English.

Our second language is te reo Māori.

Our latest census says 16% of our population are Māori and of those, about 20% are fluent in te reo Māori.

The New Zealand Geographical Board updated its maps in 1995.

In July this year it released a map with 900 Māori names from 1840, so 183 years ago.

Someone is going backwards.

What use is this map?

Imagine being lost and given a map from 1840 when a locator beacon or a cellphone can guide your rescuers.

There is a big push going on at the moment for bilingual names on signs and buildings.

I have noticed that te reo Māori names are on top or before the English name.

I think the English name should go first.

Who decided to put te reo Māori first?

Give us back our government department names so we know what they are.

Jim McFadzien

Gore