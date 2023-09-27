Review should proceed

The planned Gore District Council review is to be abandoned, supposedly because the councillors, mayor and chief executive officer (CEO) are now working together.

Also, the $130,000 review cost is now claimed to be an unnecessary expense for Gore ratepayers.

I totally disagree.

Disputes among the mayor, councillors and CEO generated many months of stone-walling of Mr Bell. Finally, the councillors’ proposed vote of no confidence in Mr Bell was thrown out on account of strong public support for him.

In addition, the controversy regarding current and historic bullying at the council has hardly been satisfactorily laid to rest because of the secrecy involved.

A review would both clear these matters up to everyone’s satisfaction and point the way forward to better practices in the future.

To cite the $130,000 cost as a barrier to having the review is pathetic. Compare this to the unanswered questions about the cost to the taxpayers of unknown employment payouts which are likely to far exceed the modest review cost.

The long delay in the council business since last October’s local elections requires accountability. Councillors are elected to act in the public interest, not to bully the mayor.

I believe this GDC review must not be buried. Gore constituents have every right to transparency from their elected officials.

Gore councillors need to be forced by Internal Affairs to undergo scrutiny in the public interest as we live in an open democracy.

Jenny McNamara, Gore

We have a name

Could someone y please tell me when the people of New Zealand voted to start calling New Zealand by a fictitious name?

New Zealand as a country was named by the States-General (Parliament) of Holland in 1643.

This has been its name for 370 years.

Aotearoa is a fanciful name made up by Percy Smith in 1890 for [a] fictional book [where he told] the story of Kupe.

Aotearoa was not in the Treaty of Waitangi which was in progress in 1840.

Look forward to an answer.

S Robertson

Tapanui

Editor’s note: "Aotearoa" was used by Sir George Grey in his 1855 Polynesian Mythology, and Ancient Traditional History of the New Zealand Race, and in his 1857 Māori proverbs work.

The Māori Legal Corpus mentions Aotearoa 2748 times, with one of the earliest written references being Wiremu Tamehana’s hui invitation to other chiefs in October 1862.